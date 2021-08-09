Time's Up leader resigns after criticism about Cuomo ties

FILE - Roberta Kaplan poses for a photo in Atherton Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. The Time's Up leader resigned Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 over fallout from her work advising Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration when he was first hit with sexual harassment allegations last year. Kaplan cited her work counseling Cuomo and his former top aide, Melissa DeRosa, through the attorney general's investigation, according to The New York Times. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron, File)