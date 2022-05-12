Live updates | Russia to respond to Finnish decision on NATO

FILE - Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and the head of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev chairs a meeting on saving businesses and jobs in foreign companies via video link at Gorki state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, on March 16, 2022. Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, said Thursday, May 12, 2022 that growing Western arms supplies to Ukraine and training for its troops have “increased the probability that an ongoing proxy war will turn into an open and direct conflict between NATO and Russia. (Yekaterina Shtukina, Sputnik, Government Pool Photo via AP)