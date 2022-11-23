Alta.'s tactic of doling out cash fuels inflation rather than easing it: economists

Economists say provinces peppering the public with cash to deal with soaring prices compounds inflation rather than easing it. Their remarks come a day after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced her Inflation Relief Act, which will dole out $600 over six months to families earning less than $180,000 for each child under the age of 18 or senior. Smith is shown in this Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 file photo.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh