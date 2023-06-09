OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's May employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 5.2 per cent (5.0)

Employment rate: 62.1 per cent (62.4)

Participation rate: 65.5 per cent (65.6)

Number unemployed: 1,093,000 (1,058,200)

Number working: 20,112,900 (20,130,200)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 10.7 per cent (9.6)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.3 per cent (4.4)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.2 per cent (4.0)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

