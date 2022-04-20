Judge sends Assange extradition decision to UK government

An image of Julian Assange is projected onto a building in Leake Street in central London on Sunday, April 10, 2022, to mark three years since his arrest and detention in Belmarsh prison while the United States continues with legal moves to extradite him. Assange, 50, has been held in the high security prison in southeast London since 2019 on a series of charges related to WikiLeaks’ publication of a huge trove of classified documents more than a decade ago. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)