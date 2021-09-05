Chinese star cuts ties with Swiss watch brand over Taiwan

Visitors to a mall walk past the Audemars Piguet store in Beijing Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Chinese singer and actor Lu Han, a former member of popular K-pop boy band EXO, said Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 that he would cut ties with Swiss luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet after its CEO referred to Taiwan as a country in an interview. In a video circulating online, Audemars Piguet CEO, Francois-Henry Bennahmias, referred to Taiwan as an “ultra-modern, high-tech country” in a previous media interview. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)