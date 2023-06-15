Theme parks bounced back in 2022 from pandemic lows with revenue, if not attendance

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015 file photo, visitors walk toward the Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the background at Disneyland Resprt in Anaheim, Calif. Last year, 2022, marked a return to normal for the theme park industry around the world with operators reporting revenues, and sometimes attendance, at par or above pre-pandemic levels, according to a new report. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)