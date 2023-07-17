Golf has long been about making connections. That won't change in an LIV-PGA Tour world

FILE - At left, the PGA Tour logo is shown during a press conference in Tokyo, Nov. 20, 2018. At right LIV Golf flags are shown during the second round of LIV Golf Orlando at Orange County National in Winter Garden, Fla., April 1, 2023. The alliance between LIV and the PGA Tour has been met with skepticism and a raised eyebrow in most circles, including the U.S. Congress. (Steve Szurlej/LIV via AP, File)