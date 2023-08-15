Russia's central bank makes huge interest rate hike to try to prop up falling ruble

A man walks past a currency exchange office in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. The Russian ruble has reached its lowest value since the early weeks of the war in Ukraine as Western sanctions weigh on energy exports and weaken demand for the national currency. The Russian currency passed 101 rubles to the dollar on Monday, continuing a more than 25% decline in its value since the beginning of the year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)