Russia again cuts natural gas exports thru European pipeline

Robert Habeck, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, takes part in the East German Economic Forum (OWF) in Bad Saarow, Germany, Monday, June 13, 2022. From June 12-14, 2022, personalities from Germany and abroad will meet at the forum for the 7th time. Energy supply security in times of crises and climate change, transformation and attracting skilled workers are key topics of the East German Economic Forum. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)