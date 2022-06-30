Key inflation gauge tracked by the Fed remains a high 6.3%

FILE— Gas is advertised for more than $6 per gallon at a gas station in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 27, 2022. Many California households could soon get help to pay for the state's record-high gas prices. Most California households would get up to $1,050 from the government to help them put the nation's most expensive gasoline in their cars, part of a relief package in the state's record-setting operating budget that lawmakers are scheduled to approve later this week. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)