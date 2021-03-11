BMW remained profitable in 2020 with strong second half

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2020 file photo, visitors gather near a BMW M8 model on display at the Auto China 2020 show in Beijing, China. In figures released Thursday March 11, 2021, BMW saw profits fall by 23% last year as the pandemic shuttered factories in the early part of the year, but the company said Thursday that earnings bounced back strongly in the second half of 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)