In Robinhood's stock debut, a tumble and then sharp swings

Vladimir Tenev, CEO and Co-Founder of Robinhood, left, celebrates in New York's Times Square with fellow Co-Founder Baiju Bhatt following their company's IPO, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Robinhood is selling its own stock on Wall Street, the very place the online brokerage has rattled with its stated goal of democratizing finance. Through its app, Robinhood has introduced millions to investing and reshaped the brokerage industry, all while racking up a long list of controversies in less than eight years. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)