Jury awards $6.3M to Shannen Doherty in State Farm fire suit

FILE - Shannen Doherty participates in Fox's "BH90210" panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Aug. 7, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. A federal jury in Los Angeles awarded $6.3 million to actor Shannen Doherty on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in a lawsuit alleging that State Farm failed to pay sufficiently for damage to her house in a 2018 California wildfire. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)