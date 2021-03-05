Beware false sense of security from COVID gadgets, public health experts say

The KoalaGrip subway handle is shown in use on the subway in Toronto in this undated handout photo. Many Canadians are getting a hand from gadgets meant to help keep fingers off high-touch surfaces, but a public health authority says people should be careful with how they use them. While small devices allowing people to open doors, press elevator buttons and screens and hang onto bus or subway poles are being marketed as a way to lessen exposure to COVID-19, Toronto Public Health said such items are unnecessary and may pose their own risks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - KoalaGrip MANDATORY CREDIT