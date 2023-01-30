After Tesla price cut, Ford follows suit with Mustang Mach-E

FILE - In this photo made on Thursday, May 6, 2021, the badging logo is seen on a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E at a Ford dealer in Wexford, Pa. Ford is cutting prices on its Mustang Mach-E electric SUV by as much as $6,000 just weeks after market leader Tesla made similar moves. The company says in a statement, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, that it’s increasing production of the Mach-E this year and is taking advantage of streamlined costs to reduce prices across the board. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)