Social media heavyweights wooed for Pfizer smear campaign

FILE - In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a woman receives Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at the National Velodrome in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, west of Paris. Social media influencers in France with hundreds of thousands of followers say a mysterious advertising agency offered to pay them if they agreed to smear Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine with negative fake stories. The smear effort drew a withering response from French Health Minister Olivier Veran, who called it "pathetic." (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)