Well Health signs deal to buy MyHealth Partners in deal worth up to $266.3 million

Amir Javidan (COO), left to right, Eva Fong (CFO), Hamed Shahbazi (Chairman and CEO), Chris Ericksen (SVP Strategic Partnerships & Marketing), Brian Levinkind (SVP Corporate Development) are shown in this undated handout image provided by Well Health. Well Health Technologies Corp. has signed an agreement to buy MyHealth Partners Inc. in a deal worth up to $266.3 million. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Well Health * MANDATORY CREDIT*