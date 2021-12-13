Pfizer to pay $6.7B in cash for Arena Pharmaceuticals

FILE - The Pfizer logo is displayed at the company's headquarters, Feb. 5, 2021, in New York. Pfizer is spending $6.7 billion to buy a drugmaker with no products on the market and a focus on developing treatments for inflammatory conditions like Chrohn’s disease. The pharmaceutical giant said Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 it will pay $100 in cash for each share of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a deal already approved by the boards of both companies.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)