OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 5.2 per cent in February, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 5.4 per cent (5.5)
— Prince Edward Island: 6.7 per cent (7.0)
— Nova Scotia: 6.5 per cent (6.9)
— New Brunswick: 5.9 per cent (6.5)
— Quebec: 5.6 per cent (6.2)
— Ontario: 5.1 per cent (5.6)
— Manitoba: 6.4 per cent (6.9)
— Saskatchewan: 5.7 per cent (6.0)
— Alberta: 3.6 per cent (5.0)
— British Columbia: 6.2 per cent (6.2)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2023.