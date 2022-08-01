Stephen King set to testify for govt in books merger trial

FILE - PEN literary service award recipient Stephen King attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on May 22, 2018, in New York. King is expected to take the stand at a federal antitrust trial in Washington. King is scheduled to be a witness for the Justice Department as it attempts to block the proposed merger of two of the world's biggest publishers, Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)