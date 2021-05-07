'Will I ever have the money to pay bills?' Retail worker faces third layoff in April

The retail sector has been hit hardest by job-shedding in the COVID-19 pandemic, with stricter restrictions on the operation of non-essential stores implemented in April in Ontario, Alberta and several regions of Quebec, according to the national statistics gathering agency. Included in those losses is Joyce Garant, a beauty adviser for Clinique makeup and skin care at Hudson's Bay department store in Windsor, Ont., seen in an undated handout self-portrait. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Joyce Garant, *MANDATORY CREDIT*