UK man arrested in Spain, charged in US with Twitter hack

FILE - In this April 27, 2021 file photo, the login/sign up screen for a Twitter account is seen on a laptop computer in Orlando, Fla. A British man has been charged in the United States in connection with a Twitter hack last summer that compromised the accounts of prominent politicians, celebrities and technology moguls. The Justice Department says 22-year-old Joseph O'Connor was arrested in Estepona, Spain, on an arrest warrant accusing him of involvement in a July 2020 hack of more than 130 accounts. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)