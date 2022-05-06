Sri Lanka leader declares emergency amid protests

Protestors carry a mock coffin of prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa outside parliament during a countrywide strike in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, May 6, 2022. Protesters have hung undergarments near Sri Lanka’s Parliament while shops, offices and schools closed and transport came to a near standstill amid nationwide demonstrations against the government over its alleged inability to resolve the worst economic crisis in decades. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)