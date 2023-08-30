Tesla is allowing no-hands driving with Autopilot for longer periods. US regulators have questions

FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022. In a document posted Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, U.S. auto safety regulators have opened another investigation into safety problems with Tesla vehicles concerning loss of steering control or loss of power steering in the 2023 Models 3 and Y electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)