US productivity in Q4 falls by largest amount in 39 years

FILE - In this June 11, 2020 file photo, workers on scaffolding lay blocks on one of the larger buildings at a development site where various residential units and commercial sites are under construction in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa. U.S. productivity increased at a solid 4.6% pace in the July-September quarter, slightly below the initial estimate, while labor costs fell at a slower pace. The Labor Department reported that the third quarter increase in productivity was below the first estimate a month ago of a 4.9% increase. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)