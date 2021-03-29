Global banks warn of possible losses from hedge fund default

FILE - This Oct. 21, 2015 file photo shows the logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. Swiss bank Credit Suisse says it may face a “highly significant” loss resulting from a default by a U.S.-based hedge fund on margin calls that it and other banks made in the third week of March 2021. The bank hasn't provided further details. Japan's Nomura also says it could face a loss of $2 billion due to an event with a U.S. client it didn't identify. (Walter Bieri/Keystone via AP, file)