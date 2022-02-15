Sandy Hook families settle for $73M with gun maker Remington

Veronique De La Rosa, mother of Noah Pozner, who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, wipes away tears during a news conference in Trumbull, Conn., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012, their attorney said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)