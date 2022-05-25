Ford Foundation's Darren Walker gets France's highest honor

This photo provided by Ford Foundation shows Darren Walker, the president of the Ford Foundation receiving France’s highest cultural honor in recognition of his support of the arts and artists on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the French embassy in New York. “Being in this firmament is absolutely humbling,” Walker told The Associated Press. “I’m simply a servant to the idea of art and justice in the world, because we can’t have justice without art.” (Kisha Bari/Ford Foundation via AP)