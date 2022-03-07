War silenced violin for refugee as 1.7M have fled Ukraine

A refugee fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine cries as she holds her one-year-old son, Andrey, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Monday, March 7, 2022. Russia announced yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine. Previous such measures have fallen apart and Moscow’s armed forces continued to pummel some Ukrainian cities with rockets Monday. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)