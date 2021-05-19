ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) _ CAE Inc. (CAE) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $15.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the St-Laurent, Quebec-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 18 cents per share.
The civil and military flight simulator company posted revenue of $706.2 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $35.7 million, or 13 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.26 billion.
CAE shares have increased roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 100% in the last 12 months.
