Human rights advocate to lead PEN's writers' protection work

This photo provided by Suzanne Trimel shows Liesl Gerntholtz, Inaugural Director, PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write Center. The literary writer’s organization PEN America has hired the human rights advocate, Liesl Gerntholtz, to expand its support of writers around the world who face imprisonment for their work. Gerntholtz formerly led the women’s rights division at Human Rights Watch among other roles. She will direct a new center created by a $10 million gift to the organization in October from the Edwin Barbey Charitable Trust. (Suzanne Trimel via AP)