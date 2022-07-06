Air Canada, Pearson again rank No. 1 in delays worldwide; Montreal check-in freezes

People wait in line to check in at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on May 12, 2022. Air Canada and Toronto's Pearson airport again claimed the top spot for delays on Tuesday, marking at least four days in a row where the country's biggest airline has placed No. 1 of any large airline worldwide. The carrier saw 65 per cent of its flights arrive late, while Air Canada Rouge and Jazz Aviation, which provides regional service for Air Canada, took third and second place respectively. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette