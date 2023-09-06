Air Canada apologizes for booting passengers who complained about vomit-smeared seats

FILE - An Air Canada Airbus A330 approaches for landing in Lisbon, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Air Canada says it has apologized to two women who were booted off a flight by security after protesting that their seats were smeared in vomit. The airline said Tuesday, Sept. 5, that the passengers “clearly did not receive the standard of care to which they were entitled.” (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)