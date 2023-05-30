Delta Air Lines hit with lawsuit over claims of carbon neutrality

FILE - A Delta Air Lines plane takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Nov. 22, 2022. A consumer class action lawsuit filed Tuesday, May 30, 2023, claims Delta Air Lines inaccurately billed itself as the world's “first carbon-neutral airline” and should pay damages. The complaint in California federal court alleges the airline relied on carbon offsets that were largely bogus. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)