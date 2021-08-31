Europe sees higher inflation on fleeting factors like oil

FILE - In this Thursday, March 11, 2021 file photo, a man walks past the Euro sculpture in Frankfurt, Germany. onsumers are seeing higher prices in Europe. Official figures released Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 show annual inflation hit 3% in August. Economists say it's mostly temporary. But that hasn't stopped people from debating how long higher prices will last. The price jump could influence upcoming wage negotiations in Germany, the largest of the 19 economies that use the euro currency. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)