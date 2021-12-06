The seed of raising a family in agriculture was planted by Jesse Gill’s great grandfather in the 1920s.
During that decade, he owned a peach orchard in the Okanagan before moving to Vancouver Island, where Gill grew up in Alberni Valley and his family continued to work in agriculture.
Over time, Gill picked up knowledge in the industry as his parents ran a berry operation since the early 80s in the Fraser Valley. His brother now operates the blueberry side.
A long-time resident of Abbotsford, Gill was recruited into the banking world after graduating from Simon Fraser University and became an agriculture banker, completing the financing for several wineries in the Okanagan.
He enjoyed that work, learning a lot and specializing in agriculture.
“Over the years you find a niche. That’s the sector that you work in,” he says. “I went back from agriculture into general commercial banking and then a specialization in land development and construction.”
As he worked with Okanagan wineries, he saw an opportunity in 2008 and bought land in Oliver. A vineyard was planted and slowly evolved into Okanagan Hills Estate Winery Corp. in 2014 with Pinot Gris, Riesling, Gewürztraminer, Viognier, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Franc, Muscat, Merlot and Pinot Meunier grapes.
In 2020, he purchased Backdoor Winery in Summerland.
“I was up here and I looked around and I thought, this is a model that I see growing,” says Gill. “The vineyard, winery sector, I saw as a potential for good growth. When you are up in the Okanagan, the weather is great. It's the place to be, right?
“It was something that I felt that I wanted to be a part of,” Gill continued, as he has 50 acres of vineyards between Double Barrel Vineyard in Oliver and Backdoor Winery.
Jesse is making changes to the business with Okanagan Hills set to become the new reserve line with releases of Pinot Gris and Chardonnay. There will be more new releases moving forward and into 2022. Among the changes is bringing in veteran winemaker Lee Holland, who has 27 years experience from Sumac Ridge, Dirty Laundry, Hillside and is the winemaker at Celista Estate Winery in the Shuswap.
“He’s a great winemaker,” says Gill.
Other changes include renovations and upgrades, as well as the vineyard management at Backdoor Winery.
While there were some challenges faced this summer, like the record-setting heat dome and smoke from wildfires, Gill is very confident about this year’s harvest.
He’s also enjoying the transition from banking to agriculture, which he finds “a lot more fulfilling.”
“It’s the lifestyle, plus being your own boss,” he says. “I report to myself.”
“It’s a massive commitment, he adds, but that’s where work ethic comes in.
“You have to be 110% committed to it, otherwise you will never succeed,” he says. “If you want to be more successful than others, then you have to work harder. You always have to work harder than everybody else.”