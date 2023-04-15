By Megan Lindow/Sponsored Content
If someone asked you to list off the most important organs, where would you rank your skin? Top 3? Top 10? Do you consider your skin to be an important organ?
Imagine your body without your skin? Imagine walking around with nothing protecting your internal organs, no barrier to keep the good things in and the bad things out? For such an important organ, don’t make caring for it an afterthought.
With that now at the forefront of our minds, let's dive into step number one of caring for our skin, CLEANSER.
• Wash your face everyday — morning and night. Dedicate 1 minute to little circular motions with your cleanser, this is especially important if you are a makeup wearer. Sleeping in your makeup ages your skin quicker, a makeup routine needs a skincare routine.
• Watch the water temperature. Lukewarm is best, super hot water can affect your skins natural barrier, striping it of natural oils and leaving your skin compromised.
• If using a cleansing brush, be sure to clean it properly so bacteria doesn’t build up. If using washcloths, use a fresh one each day. Bacteria can build up over time and transfer to your skin causing various skin issues. How important is the type of cleaner you use, really? You might think that cleanser isn’t worth much thought as it is a product you put on to immediately rinse off. This is so far from the truth. Why?
The right cleanser not only removes the dirt, impurities, and makeup/sunscreen from your skin, but it also helps to balance the skins pH. Our skin is meant to be a little more acidic and the wrong cleanser can over strip the skin. So, what do you look for in a cleanser?
• If you wear a lot of makeup, try an oil cleanser to break everything down. Oil pulls oil and an oil cleanser can be helpful in prepping your skin for a proper cleanse. Also, remember to apply oil cleanser to dry skin not wet.
• Exfoliating cleansers aren’t meant for everyday use. The goal is to balance our skin and over exfoliating it can strip the barrier and cause sensitivity issues.
• Your skin shouldn’t feel squeaky clean, if after cleansing your skin feels dry and tight you are creating an unbalanced environment, you may need to switch the texture of your cleanser. Example: If you feel squeaky clean or kind of dried out after using your foaming wash consider a gel or maybe even cream based cleanser.
• If you are using the wrong cleanser for your skin, something to harsh or even to gentle, it won’t be effective in cleansing your skin and can leave you feeling like your skin doesn't really come clean.
• I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but cleansing wipes aren’t helping you. They are more dirt movers than removers. Fine to use in a pinch (like camping) but do not rely on them for your everyday skin care routine.
• Micellar water is never a second cleanse and is best kept in your gym bag with some cotton rounds for a quick bacteria removal after strenuous activity.
An effective skincare routine doesn’t have to be complicated or consist of 10 and 20 steps.
At La Crème Skincare Boutique, we are here to help you create not only your most effective routine but one that also fits into your unique lifestyle. Having trouble figuring out which cleanser you is best for you? We can help, our consultation station and demo station are available on a walk-in basis to suit your busy schedule.
Visit us anytime. Open Tuesday to Saturday — 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. — 207 Main Street in Penticton. Book online at lacremeluxe.com or text us at: 250-809-6242.
