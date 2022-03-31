The 26th Annual Home and Reno Show presented by the Canadian Home Builders’ Association (CHBA) South Okanagan and the Penticton Home Hardware Building Centre will take place this Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
Door prize provided by SkyView Closets & Blinds, community partners and sponsors include Valley First Credit Union, WorkBC South Okanagan, Travelers, National Home Warranty, the City of Penticton and Move Radio.
“We are so excited to be back in action for Penticton’s 26th Annual Home Show with 111 exhibitors in the home and renovation industry on site to answer all your house related questions,” says Sarah Taylor, CHBA South Okanagan’s Executive Officer.
“This year, we have a lot of CHBA members represented as well which gives you the reassurance, you’re hiring a professional. We’re seeing green trends continue, with innovative energy solutions, environmentally friendly products and ideas”.
“We’re keeping it local too,” adds Taylor. “Most exhibitors are locally owned and operated companies from the South Okanagan. It’s a great way to support and meet with local home and renovation businesses conveniently under one great big roof.” Exhibitors include green innovation companies, renewable energy services, home builders, home security providers, heating and cooling providers, trade contractors, product and material manufacturers, building product suppliers, patio, deck and pool providers and services, lending institutions, realtors and real estate agencies, insurance providers, and service professionals.
“This year, we are introducing the interactive ‘Ask an Expert’ Sessions on Saturday in the North Lobby. Gardenworks and Bartlett Tree Experts will be answering all your gardening questions from 11 – 12 and our Expert Reno Panel will be taking all questions related to your home reno project from 1 – 2”. Taylor added they are excited to be hosting a community pancake breakfast on Sunday from 9:30 – 11:30. “Attendees can come at 9:30 on Sunday for breakfast before the show starts at 10. The 1st Annual Builders for SOWINS Pancake Breakfast will be a lot of fun with all proceeds going to the South Okanagan Women in Need Society. Breakfast will include pancakes, bacon and coffee and will be an extra $5 at the door”.
The show runs Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission is $5.00, cash or credit at the door, which includes entry to win a $2,500 closet and blind package from Skyview Closets & Blinds.