An official ribbon cutting took place at THE STUDIO by pure gym & juicery today at 42 Westminster Ave. W., which is located beside HSBC.
Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki and members of the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce were on hand for the historic event.
The renovated building will serve as a personal training studio and group fitness area.
Pure Gym & Juicery will continue to operate its gym at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.
Separate memberships will not be required, owner/manager Vanessa Jahnke said.