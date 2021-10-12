THE STUDIO by pure gym & juicery

THE STUDIO by pure gym & juicery was officially opened Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

An official ribbon cutting took place at THE STUDIO by pure gym & juicery today at 42 Westminster Ave. W., which is located beside HSBC.

Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki and members of the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce were on hand for the historic event.

The renovated building will serve as a personal training studio and group fitness area.

Pure Gym & Juicery will continue to operate its gym at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

Separate memberships will not be required, owner/manager Vanessa Jahnke said.