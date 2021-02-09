Valley First recognizes that the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre saw increased costs and financial struggle as a result of cancelled fundraising events over the past year.
A consistent supporter of children in the region, Valley First decided to help out once again with funds from their community support resources.
“The OSNS Center is such an important part of our community, helping vulnerable children and their families through some difficult situations”, said Cherry Lane Shopping Centre branch manager Stacey Gagno.
As a show of support, the OSNS received $1,000 from the Valley First
community budget and an additional $700 from the Valley First Oliver branch which raised funds by allowing their staff to wear bluejeans to work every Friday, for a weekly donation of $2 to the charity of the branch’s choice.
The Oliver branch has raised $700 over the past two years and has decided to donate it all to the OSNS.
The OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre serves more than 1,600 children annually in the South Okanagan Similkameen.
They provide treatment services for children experiencing developmental challenges including autism, motor, communication and early mental health concerns. The centre also has programming for children of all abilities.