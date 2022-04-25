Blenz Coffee has opened a new outlet in Penticton at the Cherry Lane Shopping Centre in the space previously occupied by Starbucks. On hand Friday for an official grand opening were members of Penticton City Council, the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce and and other dignitaries.
