Ribbon cutting

The official ribbon cutting of a new Blenz Coffee at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre in Penticton taken Friday, April 22, 2022

Blenz Coffee has opened a new outlet in Penticton at the Cherry Lane Shopping Centre in the space previously occupied by Starbucks. On hand Friday for an official grand opening were members of Penticton City Council, the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce and and other dignitaries.