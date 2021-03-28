Kelowna's newest radio station has a familiar ring to it.
103.9 The Lake CKOV-FM signed on the air on Friday. It will broadcast nothing but music until mid-April when regular programming begins.
The station’s call letters are the same as those used by Kelowna's first radio station, which started broadcasting in 1931.
“The call letters were abandoned for the past decade and we feel privileged to be able to return them to their original city of licence,” station founder Paul Larsen said in a release.
A station that had been broadcasting in Kelowna at 103.9 on the FM dial shut down a year ago. Larsen was able to obtain the licence and received CRTC approval to revive the station.