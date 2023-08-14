Kelowna’s latest building boom is fast abating, city council heard yesterday.
Building permits for new types of housing in the first six months of 2023 have fallen below annual averages for the past five years, city statistics show.
And it’s likely the gap will only increase through the rest of this year, officials say, due in large part to rising interest rates and stubbornly high inflation.
‘’Given the slowing pace of application volumes likely related to macro-economic conditions, the city can expect to see the growth in housing continue to slow to a level closer to the 10-year average for the final six months of 2023,’’ reads part of a report to council.
Between April and June, approvals were given for 95 new single family homes. That compares with the five-year annual average for Q2 of 168 new homes.
New apartment units were also down, from 766 to 716, as were secondary suites, from 137 to 112.
Peak years for construction in Kelowna were 2021 and 2022, when more than 3,000 building permits were issued in each year. By contrast, only 1,000 permits have been issued in the first six months of this year, the city says, the lowest level since 2013.