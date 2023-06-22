Kori Iceton wants to bring live music back to the downtown.
She, and business partner Loree Hubner, have opened The Hub on Martin at 260 Martin Street in the space previously occupied by Tug’s Tap House.
Iceton is well known in Penticton as the marketing and events manager at The Barley Mill for the past 12 years. Hubner is a mainstay with Kelowna’s music scene as manager of the Blue Gator for the past 17 years.
Surprisingly, the two had never met. Both were mutual friends of Duane Jordan, the landlord who previously operated Tug’s before it closed for good during the pandemic.
“Three months ago, we didn’t know each other and now, it’s like we are married,” laughed Hubner.
“We’re pretty much cut from the same cloth — both hard-working girls,” said Iceton.
Cover bands will be featured every Friday and Saturday, many of which already play at the Blue Gator. Live music will be available from 9 p.m. until close with a cover charge of $10. Hubner said there will also be ticketed events throughout the summer months, mostly on Thursdays.
She encourages patrons to regularly check their website at: the hubonmartin.com
“We built a big-ass stage and there will often be four or five quality musicians on that stage at one time so we don’t feel charging $10 to support live music is unreasonable,” said Iceton.
She notes other venues in the area (Clancy’s, The Dream Café, The Barking Parrot, The Cannery, Highway 97, Britbar, Slackwater Brewing, the Elks and Legion… to name a few) also offer some live nights and she hopes Penticton’s unofficial entertainment district becomes known as “the music district.”
“Back in the day, we all started at Tiffany’s and then bounced over to Night Moves and then to somewhere else. We want to get back to the days where people are going from one great music location to another,” said Iceton.
The Hub on Martin was originally Winter’s Office Supplies before becoming Martini’s on Martin, the Best Damn Sports Bar and then Tug’s. It has 5,000 square feet of space and is licensed for 215, including 20 on the outdoor patio. The Hub will employee 21 people.
The menu itself is described as “pub fare with healthy options.”
Children, with their parents, are allowed until 7 p.m. in the lower section of the pub. Wednesday is Wing Night with cauliflower deep-fried bites available as a vegetarian option.
Also noticeable is a large indoor bike rack in the space previously occupied by a video game.
“We are embracing that we’re on the bike lane that everyone loves and it’s nice to have indoor, secure parking because we know that’s (potential for theft) an issue. Some of the Ironman athletes have expensive bikes worth more than their first born so we’re happy to offer them a spot inside to park.”
Now opened for less than two weeks, the success has been remarkable.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” said Hubner. “We used to come to Penticton on Saturdays and Sundays for brunch and we’d walk by this space and think, why is it not open.”