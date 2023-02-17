Good Deeds

This photo appeared on Page A4 of The Penticton Herald Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.

 Special to The Herald

Penticton Toyota recently donated $2,500 to the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre. Along with regular donations, Penticton Toyota provided the centre with an RAV4 through the Toyota Cars for Good program. This vehicle is an important resource in extending the home visit services to communities all over the South Okanagan, including Princeton. From left: general manager Larry Pidperyhora, internet director Tyler Pidperyhora, OSNS executive director Manisha Willms and dealer principal Larry Pidperyhora.

