The Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce is warning local businesses about the potential for major supply chain issues if B.C.’s ports, including Canada’s largest port, the Port of Vancouver, as well as the Port of Prince Rupert, exercise job action and go out on strike.
“The Canadian Chamber has just informed us that the 7,000 International Longshore & Warehouse Union members voted 99.24% in favour of supporting a strike, which could happen as early as June 24th,” said Penticton & Wine Country Chamber executive director Michael Magnusson in a press release Tuesday.
The collective agreements between the British Maritime Employers Association and ILWU Canada expired on March 31, 2023.
Canadian West Coast ports handle over $500 million worth of cargo, including agri-foods, potash, critical minerals, and household necessities every day.
According to the Chamber, not only will any work stoppage damage the Canadian economy and drive prices even higher for consumers, but Penticton businesses who import or export their goods for sale will see their operations negatively affected and are encouraged to take whatever proactive measures are available to them during this short window.
The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce has endorsed the Canadian Chamber’s request in asking for the government’s active engagement, and hope that for the good of our local businesses and our country’s economic health and stability, all parties continue to negotiate a balanced and fair agreement once they return from their cooling-off period.