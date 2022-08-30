Four gas stations in Penticton and Summerland will be under new ownership, effective Sept. 13.
Otter Co-op announced it’s taking over 25 Husky stations in B.C. next month as part of a larger deal between its parent company and Cenovus Energy.
Included in the package are three Husky stations in Penticton and one in Summerland.
“Adding these sites to our fuel network signals our Co-op's commitment to growing and serving our communities for the long term,” said Otter Co-op CEO Jack Nicholson in a press release.
The stations will continue to operate under the Husky brand until they can be rebranded as Co-op sites or as one of Co-op’s independent brands.
Federated Co-operatives Ltd. announced in November 2021 it had struck a deal with Cenovus Energy to acquire 181 Husky stations across western Canada.
Otter Co-op, which already operates a gas station in Penticton, is an independent member of the larger Federated Co-operatives Ltd. group, which has 1,500 locations across Canada selling groceries, fuel, liquor and building supplies.