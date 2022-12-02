Two months after Uber applied to begin service in Kelowna, the B.C. Passenger Transportation Board has yet to make a decision.
The company, which operates in more than 100 Canadian cities, has asked for permission to buy a ride-hailing licence that was granted for Kelowna to ReRyde. The company never did launch.
Decisions of the PTB are released every Wednesday. There has been no mention of Uber’s application on the PTB website since early September. Uber said at the time it hoped the licence transfer would be granted in time for the company to begin service in Kelowna by mid-December.