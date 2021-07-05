HoneyBadger Inc. is providing Penticton residents access to a global monetary system with their new installation of a Bitcoin kiosk at Rocky Store, 404-430 Haven Hill Rd.
“We believe in making Bitcoin accessible to everyone,” explains General Manager, Mike Kitt. “As Bitcoin becomes more mainstream, we want to ensure that people in small towns and local communities have access to this system and are able to participate in it.”
Since 2016, the team at HoneyBadger has been working their tails off to make Bitcoin more accessible for all Canadians, no matter the colour of their collar or the size of their city. The company has continued to grow with over 150 kiosks across Canada.
HoneyBadger allows users to participate in an open and accessible financial system by using cash to buy and sell Bitcoin and make payments worldwide through peer-to-peer transactions.
After setting up a digital wallet – with as little as twenty dollars and a mobile phone – users can visit a local HoneyBadger kiosk to start buying and selling Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum within minutes.
Bitcoin allows users to store its value, make payments and exchange digital currency across the globe – and it’s not as complicated as some might think. "It's a currency that works on the Internet. So, what it enables people to do is send value or Bitcoin to other people.
It's a lot like sending an email, it works anywhere on earth and it doesn't matter where you are or what country you're in," as Kitt describes it. In a world filled with debt and near zero interest rates, Bitcoin is continually establishing its position as the preferred method of currency and exchange. As public companies continue to add Bitcoin to their balance sheet, it is proving its potential to ultimately evolve into the main form of currency.